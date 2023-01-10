Canada Winter Games squash courts ready for play, then a new home

There are four new portable squash courts ready for play at the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown.

The courts — located in the trade centre part of the building — were purchased by the Canada Winter Games Host Society at a cost of $100,000 each.

Adam Clark is the director of capital projects and venues for the Games.

He said there are no adequate permanent facilities suitable for squash competition on P.E.I., so they had to come up with another solution.

The squash courts will first be used by Canada Games athletes at the Eastlink Centre, and then by others when they are installed at their final destination. (wavebreakmedia/Shutterstock)

Crews started installing the temporary squash facility at Eastlink Centre in December, giving it some final touches last week.

Versatility of portable courts

Clark said the rigid steel structure and walls can be changed to accommodate different sports.

"The three interior walls can be moved out of position and pushed to the side, and it can open up into one larger facility," he said.

If somebody wanted to go in there and do a spin class or fitness class or basketball, pickleball, it could be modified to accommodate those sports as well. — Adam Clark

"It can be used for things other than squash in its final destination. So if somebody wanted to go in there and do a spin class or fitness class or basketball, pickleball, it could be modified to accommodate those sports as well."

The portable squash courts can be modified to accommodate a number of different sports. (Submitted by Bill Schurman )

Post-games location

Clark said there was an extensive review of where the courts could go after the games.

"At the end of the day, the best positioned candidate that expressed interest was the Town of Stratford, so that's where they're destined to go post-games. We're working with the town now as to where they're going to be stored temporarily until they have a space for the courts."

A spokesperson for the Town of Stratford said the town does have an interest in the courts, which could potentially be used in a future phase of the Stratford Community Campus.

They said a final decision has not been made.

Goal to 'grow the sport of squash on P.E.I.'

Clark said he expects the new courts will be welcomed by the squash community on P.E.I.

"The goal of the Canada Games is to leave that sport in a better position than where we found it, so hopefully these courts help grow the sport of squash on P.E.I.," he said.

The 2023 Canada Winter Games get underway Feb. 18. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Jeremy Stiles is the sport lead for squash for the Canada Games.

He said Island squash players are excited about the new portable courts.

"It's been a long time since any new courts were constructed on P.E.I.," Stiles said.

"I'd say the last ones were in Summerside at the Credit Union Centre there. That's quite a few years ago now," he said.

"They're state of the art and they will convert to two doubles courts, I believe. So we'd be able to expand and increase the availability of different games for people to play, by having doubles."

Stiles said the plan is to hire a full-time coach once the courts are in place at a new facility.