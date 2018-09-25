P.E.I. squash tournament draws players from around the world

Twenty four professional squash players from more than a dozen countries will be on P.E.I. this week, competing for sizeable prize money and ranking points.

P.E.I. will host top level men's squash players in the Aspin Kemp and Associates Open.

"These guys [are] from all over the world," said event promoter John Power..

"They get on a plane and they come here. And they want to get ranking points and they want to compete, and it's exciting,"

Prize money, points

The tournament is inspired by the late John Aspin, a P.E.I. squash enthusiast who died in 2017.

"His son sort of carried the torch and sponsored this amazing event," said Squash PEI president Lester Jinks.

Squash PEI president Lester Jinks says the tournament will be a good opportunity for players to improve their rankings. (CBC)

Organizers say the event will be the largest squash event ever hosted on the Island. The players will compete for $11,000 in prize money, but Jinks says players are really after the points to improve their rankings.

"The more points you get, you qualify for bigger tournaments. Bigger tournaments, better prize money. Squash is one of these sports that every little bit helps," Jinks said.

'Each one has a story to tell'

The tournament is being held at UPEI, with the first matches Tuesday evening, and the final on Saturday. The games are free to watch, and Jinks hopes people will come out and see elite players from around the world.

"Each one has a story to tell. Some people have been high rankings, injury, out of it. But they're on their way back and they're on track, and they really believe they can win this," Jinks said.

And Power said beyond the game of squash, it is interesting to hear the personal stories of the athletes, and where the game has taken them.

"You ask these players where they've been. They're 25 years of age, and they've been, you know, 30 different countries around the world playing their favourite sport," he said.

"What a way to see the world."

