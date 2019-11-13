Annual P.E.I. Spud hockey tournament cancelled

The organizers of The Spud hockey tournament in Charlottetown say they had no choice but to cancel the event this year because of COVID-19 restrictions.

This was to be the 45th year for the tournament that attracts some of the best minor hockey players from the Atlantic region.

Past years brought about 100 teams to the province to participate, said Keith Ford, president of the Charlottetown Minor Hockey Association, and cancelling wasn't an easy decision.

"We held off right to the last minute to cancel it. We were still, you know, back before Christmas, we were still hopeful that we could have some sort of tournament," he said.

"People were still calling looking to see if we were going to have it. It's a major loss. Like I say, this is a difficult time with COVID, and it would give people something to look forward to."

Recently retired Adam McQuaid is one of many NHL alumni to play in The Spud. (The Associated Press)

The tournament is also a major fundraiser for the association, usually bringing in around $20,000.

A storm contingency fund will be used to help cover the loss, Ford said.

"We've always been putting money aside in case of storms and The Spud would be stormed out."

Tournament moves to 2022

Ford said The Spud is one of the region's major tournaments.

"You look forward to The Spud every year," he said. "It's always been a major tournament. It's at the top level, so you have the elite teams coming here."

The tournament typically has players from under-11 to under-18 leagues — all AAA teams, Ford said.

Several NHL players have taken part in the tournament in the past, before going on to the world's top league.

"Brad Richards, Adam McQuaid, Sidney Crosby was here in it," he said.

The 45th anniversary celebration for The Spud will now move to 2022, Ford said.

