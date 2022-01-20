No takers on quiz show 'spud' question
Even the host and long-time Jeopardy champion didn't know the answer
"What is Prince Edward Island?"
Apparently, the brainiac competitors on Wednesday's airing of "Jeopardy!" and its all-time winningest champion host have no idea.
The American TV quiz show's current long-running champ Amy Schneider chose a category within the Double Jeopardy round entitled Local Nicknames.
With $2,000 up for grabs, the answer was "A Spud Islander is a resident of this Canadian province, known for its potatoes."
Then crickets, as neither Schneider, nor her two challengers could come up with the question, which was "Prince Edward Island."
Even host Ken Jennings appeared to admit not knowing the question as he relayed the correct response.
Island potato farmers are already feeling the sting of a temporary Canadian ban on exporting P.E.I. spuds to the U.S. due to the discovery of two cases of potato wart.
For the record, Schneider won the day's match to stretch her winning streak to 36 shows, and added another $17,800 to her total of $1,181,800.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?