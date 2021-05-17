Fire causes 'substantial' damage at Springvale welding shop

Two buildings, a tractor and some other machinery at a welding shop in Springvale, P.E.I.,were destroyed by fire Monday.

Anson Grant, chief of the North River Fire Department, said when firefighters arrived on scene shortly before 1 p.m. the building were fully engulfed.

"The damage is quite substantial," Grant said.

"There was quite a few machines, tractors, et cetera, in the main building for sure, that are destroyed."

Firefighters from North River, Charlottetown and New Glasgow were all on scene at the fire in Springvale Monday afternoon. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

There were no injuries.

Grant said by late afternoon the fire was under control.

The fire was under control by late afternoon. (Submitted by Dean Smith)

Charlottetown Station 2 and the New Glasgow Fire Department were also on scene.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause.

