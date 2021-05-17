Fire causes 'substantial' damage at Springvale welding shop
Two buildings, a tractor and some other machinery at a welding shop in Springvale, P.E.I.,were destroyed by fire Monday.
Anson Grant, chief of the North River Fire Department, said when firefighters arrived on scene shortly before 1 p.m. the building were fully engulfed.
"The damage is quite substantial," Grant said.
"There was quite a few machines, tractors, et cetera, in the main building for sure, that are destroyed."
There were no injuries.
Grant said by late afternoon the fire was under control.
Charlottetown Station 2 and the New Glasgow Fire Department were also on scene.
The fire marshal is investigating the cause.
With files from Stephanie Kelly