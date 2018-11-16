2 school buses back on the roads after getting stuck in Springton

A school bus carrying children was driving in Springton, P.E.I., Friday morning when it "slid sideways on an icy road" and got stuck, according to an RCMP news release.

A second bus came to take the children, and it too became stuck, RCMP say.

No one was injured and the buses were back in service after 9:30 a.m.

All clear and busses back in service - again, no injuries and thank you for your patience <a href="https://t.co/MiECagc69M">pic.twitter.com/MiECagc69M</a> —@RCMPPEI

The icy roads made it difficult for tow trucks to get the buses out, the release said.

RCMP had asked the public to avoid Johnston Road until the buses were removed.

