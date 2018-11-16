Skip to Main Content
2 school buses back on the roads after getting stuck in Springton

The first bus got stuck and when the second bus came to take the children it too became stuck, RCMP say.

No one was injured

The buses were back in service after 9:30 a.m. (RCMP)

A school bus carrying children was driving in Springton, P.E.I., Friday morning when it "slid sideways on an icy road" and got stuck, according to an RCMP news release.

A second bus came to take the children, and it too became stuck, RCMP say.

No one was injured and the buses were back in service after 9:30 a.m.

The icy roads made it difficult for tow trucks to get the buses out, the release said.

RCMP had asked the public to avoid Johnston Road until the buses were removed.

