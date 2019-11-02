43-year-old West Prince man killed in car crash

A 43-year-old man from West Prince was killed and his male passenger sent to hospital after his car left the road and crashed into a telephone pole near Springhill, P.E.I., Saturday evening.

East Prince RCMP Cpl. Andy Cook said officers were called to the single-vehicle crash shortly after 6 p.m. The driver was dead at the scene. The passenger was taken to Prince County Hospital with unknown injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, Cook said.

He said there were "potentially other factors" but weather that included high winds and a mix of rain and snow could have played a role.

The man's next of kin have been notified, Cook said.

More from CBC P.E.I.