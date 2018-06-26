Tourism P.E.I. wants your most creative pitch for major spring tourism event

As the province continues to set records for overnight stays, Tourism P.E.I. is searching for the next big thing to attract visitors in the spring shoulder season.

The province recently issued a call for a "spring season signature event" in 2019 to lead into the Festival of Small Halls, asking Islanders to come up with their wildest, most creative plans to draw tourists in the spring shoulder season.

"Imagination is going to be one of the keys of this," Chris Palmer, the province's minister of economic development and tourism, told CBC Radio: Mainstreet P.E.I.'s Angela Walker.

"We're looking for some creativity to come from P.E.I. to find things that we can do that will support and augment Small Halls and have it focused in the springtime so that we can increase tourist visitation to P.E.I."

'Hustle is a big, important piece of this'

The government is budgeting up to $200,000 for the new event, Palmer said.

'We don't need to delay this anymore, let's kind of get at it and have visitors come here so that businesses can respond to the need,' says P.E.I.'s Economic Development Minister Chris Palmer. (Ken Linton/CBC)

It's looking for qualified, experienced companies that will be prepared to manage the large-scale major activity.

The submissions will be considered based on the event's ability to generate substantial direct economic impacts on the provincial economy, offer significant tourism, cultural or social benefits, and aid rural development.

Spring weather can be unpredictable, Palmer noted, so any event cannot be "completely weather-dependent."

The province wants the event to bring "new money" to P.E.I. and be something Islanders will want to take in too, he said.

But be swift with your proposal, Palmer said, as spring will come faster than you think.

"Hustle is a big, important piece of this," he said. "We don't need to delay this anymore, let's kind of get at it and have visitors come here so that businesses can respond to the need."

For more information on the province's expression of interest, visit the tender website.

