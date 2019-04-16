Islanders slog through wet, snowy spring

Islanders have been waking up to some less than perfect weather this spring.

Flurries fell Tuesday morning leaving many wondering when exactly the winter weather will make room for spring.

Jack Matheson, who works at Red Shores Racetrack and Casino, is one of those people.

"It's pretty depressing, I am waiting for winter to get over," said the Charlottetown resident. "It's never ending and lots of extra work."

'Can't think of one person who is okay with snow in April'

Trina Fitzpatrick thought the winter weather was over and done with and said it has felt long to her.

"I guess we will just have to deal and hope that it means a better summer," she said.

"I found it especially long and cold from what I remember. It started right out the gate in October super cold and it never did warm up. So, yeah, I am done. I want it over."

Horses at Red Shores Racetrack and Casino have to be exercised regardless of the weather and stalls have to be cleaned. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

She said she can't imagine many people are okay with the weather.

"I can't think of one person who is okay with snow in April."

Charlottetown resident Joyce Robertson also found the weather cold and chilly, she said.

"We're looking for more sunshine, a little less snow," Robertson said.

"It has been a very long winter. It started early and it is extending itself and I would be happy if it was all done."

The Island way

Jackie Matheson wasn't excited for another dark day when he peeked outside Tuesday morning.

"Sunday was beautiful and the next day it was terrible."

Munjal Chaudhary is experiencing his first spring on P.E.I. He says he’s really looking forward to warmer weather. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

But the Charlottetown resident said he doesn't let it get him down too much.

"It's the Island way of life, you kind of grin and bear it."

Hard to dress for unpredictable weather

Lucas Sencabaugh said he likes the snow better than the rain. Sencabaugh considers the current season a "mucky" spring, he said.

"I've seen this before, but it seems like it has extended a lot further than usual."

One of the difficult things with the unpredictable weather is picking out a proper wardrobe for the day, Sencabaugh said.

"I have a backpack and I usually keep a coat on hand just in case."

Canadians are tough

'You just wear a sweater and carry on and then by the afternoon you typically have to take it off,' says Micaela Thompson. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

Micaela Thompson was walking through lightly falling snow in Charlottetown where she lives, but it could be worse, she said.

"It's definitely not minus-30 degrees so we will take that."

Spring on P.E.I. is what it is and Thompson said there is always a silver lining.

"We are a few months away and we will be into beach season and people will be complaining about how hot it is," she said.

"We are Canadian we are tough."

