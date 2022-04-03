Central, eastern P.E.I. to see up to 10 centimetres of snow on Monday
Snow expected to taper off by evening
Central and eastern P.E.I. will see a spring snowfall to begin the week.
A special weather statement is in effect for the Kings and Queens counties, with Environment Canada forecasting up to 10 centimetres of snow for parts of the Island starting on Monday.
"We will indeed see a bit of snow on Monday, but we are at least looking to avoid the worst of this storm," CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland said.
"Steady snow should begin the taper off Monday evening but the wind will remain quite gusty through Monday night."
WEATHER STATEMENT for Queens/Kings. Snow begins early Monday and continues thru day. Western <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEI</a> avoids most of it but 5-10+ cm possible over eastern areas. North-northeast wind increases thru day with 30-60 km/h gusts by early evening. Latest advisories: <a href="https://t.co/5unAKu4x5z">https://t.co/5unAKu4x5z</a> <a href="https://t.co/rtYh1yGfAz">pic.twitter.com/rtYh1yGfAz</a>—@JayScotland
Winds will increase through the day, Scotland said, with gusts reaching up to 60 km/h by late afternoon.
With files from Jay Scotland
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?