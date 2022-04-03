Central, eastern P.E.I. to see up to 10 centimetres of snow on Monday

Central and eastern P.E.I. will see a spring snowfall to begin the week.

A special weather statement is in effect for the Kings and Queens counties, with Environment Canada forecasting up to 10 centimetres of snow for parts of the Island starting on Monday.

"We will indeed see a bit of snow on Monday, but we are at least looking to avoid the worst of this storm," CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland said.

"Steady snow should begin the taper off Monday evening but the wind will remain quite gusty through Monday night."

Winds will increase through the day, Scotland said, with gusts reaching up to 60 km/h by late afternoon.