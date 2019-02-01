P.E.I. Legislature set to resume April 2

The P.E.I. Legislature is scheduled to resume on Thursday, April 2.

Speaker Bucks Watts notified MLAs on Friday. Sixty days notice of the start of a new sitting is required under the rules of the legislature.

It's still possible an election could be called before April 2.

Cabinet set Feb. 1 as the start of P.E.I.'s referendum period. Under legislation passed last fall, that means the provincial election will be held within the next eight months.

