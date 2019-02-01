P.E.I. Legislature set to resume April 2
The P.E.I. Legislature is scheduled to resume on Thursday, April 2.
It's still possible an election could be called before that date
The P.E.I. Legislature is scheduled to resume on Thursday, April 2.
Speaker Bucks Watts notified MLAs on Friday. Sixty days notice of the start of a new sitting is required under the rules of the legislature.
It's still possible an election could be called before April 2.
Cabinet set Feb. 1 as the start of P.E.I.'s referendum period. Under legislation passed last fall, that means the provincial election will be held within the next eight months.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.