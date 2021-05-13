P.E.I. Legislature's spring session comes to a close

The spring sitting of the P.E.I. Legislature has adjourned for the summer.

The session began on Feb. 25 and members met in person despite the COVID-19 pandemic. After running beyond the usual 5 p.m. end time for Thursday's sitting, the members of the legislature voted on the operating budget, which passed.

"I wish to commend all honourable members for the conscientious manner in which you have conducted your deliberations to this point of the second session of the 66th Assembly of Prince Edward Island," Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry told the house.

"On behalf of all Islanders, I wish to express to all of you gratitude and appreciation of your leadership and care in guiding us, and helping us to deal with the challenges of this pandemic."

Members met for 10 weeks over the course of the past three months, alternating with planning weeks. The house was not scheduled to sit this week, but members unanimously voted to continue on to pass bills that were still before the house, including the budget.

7 members vote against budget

The budget passed by a vote of 18-7.

From the Official Opposition, members Karla Bernard, Ole Hammarlund, Trish Altass, Hannah Bell and leader Peter Bevan-Baker voted against the budget.

Liberal MLAs Robert Henderson and Gordon McNeilly also voted against.

Green MLA Steve Howard was absent and did not vote.

The members of the legislature will meet again in the fall.

More from CBC P.E.I.