Golden horizons, calm seas make for a stunning spring setting day on P.E.I.

Can it get any better than this?
A golden, glowing horizon. A calm, cool ocean.
Families waving at their loved ones as fishermen take on the day.
Here is a glimpse of what spring lobster trap setting day on Prince Edward Island had to offer.
With files from Nicola MacLeod and Jane Robertson
