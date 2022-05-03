Golden horizons, calm seas make for a stunning spring setting day on P.E.I.

Can it get any better than this?

A golden, glowing horizon. A calm, cool ocean.

Families waving at their loved ones as fishermen take on the day.

Here is a glimpse of what spring lobster trap setting day on Prince Edward Island had to offer.

People watch from shore in New London as boats head out to take on the day. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

Early in the morning in French River, P.E.I., as fishermen prepare for the first day of the season, known as Setting Day. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

Still waters and calm skies before daybreak in French River as boats prepare to leave the wharf. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

Off they go! (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

About 150 people gathered on the beach at the mouth of New London Bay to watch the lobster fishing sail out on setting day, and wish them well. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

Fishermen had boatloads of traps to drop in the water. They'll pull them up tomorrow. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

Families watched and waved to their loved ones going out to sea. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

Kids got suited up to stand in the chilly waters. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

As boats filed out from the mouth of the harbour, the morning looked liked a painting. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

Watching the fishermen head out on Setting Day is a tradition on P.E.I. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)