Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
PEI·New

A busy and beautiful morning: The perfect combination for spring setting day on P.E.I.

Prince Edward Island's spring lobster trap setting day is marked by excitement — especially this year, when preparations for the season have come early. Here is a glimpse of what this morning had to offer on the South Shore.

If you couldn't make it to a wharf to watch, here is spring setting day 2023 in pictures

CBC News ·
Boats off of Beach Point Wharf heading into the raising sun for Setting Day 2023.
Into the sunrise they go, laden with lobster traps. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

Perfect conditions and a beautiful welcome from the sun out on the water.

Lobster fishers along the Island's South Shore, Lobster Fishing Area 26A, said they couldn't have asked for a better day.

Prince Edward Island's spring trap setting day is always marked by excitement — especially this year, when preparations for the lobster harvesting season have come early. North Shore crews will take their turn on Saturday. 

Take a look at what it was like Wednesday morning.

Traps stacked up high at Beach Point Wharf.
Traps were stacked up high at Beach Point Wharf Wednesday morning. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)
Captain Mindy O’Donnell standing at the edge of a wharf.
Captain Mindy O’Donnell bought her licence in 2022 and says she's happy to be out for her second year. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)
Boats returning to Beach Point Wharf for a second load of lobster traps.
Some boats were already back to Beach Point Wharf for a second load of lobster traps before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)
The sun comes up to greet fishers near Beach Point Lighthouse.
The sun comes up to greet fishers near Beach Point Lighthouse. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)
Captain of Voyager 4, Tupper Harris, gets ready to load more traps on his boat.
The captain of Voyager IV, Tupper Harris, says it was a beautiful day to be out on the water. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)
Boats returning to Beach Point Wharf for a second load of lobster traps.
Boats returning to Beach Point Wharf for a second load of lobster traps. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)
Boats head out from Beach Point Wharf early Wednesday morning with lobster traps aboard for setting day.
Boats head out from Beach Point Wharf early Wednesday morning with lobster traps aboard for setting day. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)
Lobster traps stacked at Beach Point Wharf.
Fishing crews were busy loading lobster traps and setting them early Wednesday morning. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

With files from Nicola MacLeod

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Account Holder

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now