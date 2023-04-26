A busy and beautiful morning: The perfect combination for spring setting day on P.E.I.
Prince Edward Island's spring lobster trap setting day is marked by excitement — especially this year, when preparations for the season have come early. Here is a glimpse of what this morning had to offer on the South Shore.
If you couldn't make it to a wharf to watch, here is spring setting day 2023 in pictures
Perfect conditions and a beautiful welcome from the sun out on the water.
Lobster fishers along the Island's South Shore, Lobster Fishing Area 26A, said they couldn't have asked for a better day.
Prince Edward Island's spring trap setting day is always marked by excitement — especially this year, when preparations for the lobster harvesting season have come early. North Shore crews will take their turn on Saturday.
Take a look at what it was like Wednesday morning.
