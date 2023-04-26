A busy and beautiful morning: The perfect combination for spring setting day on P.E.I.

Perfect conditions and a beautiful welcome from the sun out on the water.

Lobster fishers along the Island's South Shore, Lobster Fishing Area 26A, said they couldn't have asked for a better day.

Prince Edward Island's spring trap setting day is always marked by excitement — especially this year, when preparations for the lobster harvesting season have come early. North Shore crews will take their turn on Saturday.

Take a look at what it was like Wednesday morning.

Traps were stacked up high at Beach Point Wharf Wednesday morning. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

Captain Mindy O’Donnell bought her licence in 2022 and says she's happy to be out for her second year. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

Some boats were already back to Beach Point Wharf for a second load of lobster traps before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

The sun comes up to greet fishers near Beach Point Lighthouse. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

The captain of Voyager IV, Tupper Harris, says it was a beautiful day to be out on the water. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

Boats returning to Beach Point Wharf for a second load of lobster traps. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

Boats head out from Beach Point Wharf early Wednesday morning with lobster traps aboard for setting day. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)