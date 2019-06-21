Your P.E.I.: Magical views recap spring
What started as a snowy, slushy spring wound up being a pretty picturesque — here are some of your photos recapping spring on P.E.I.
Here are some of your best photos of the season
They say April showers bring May flowers, but winter had a much different plan for P.E.I.
For a while, it seemed like P.E.I. couldn't escape winter's frigid grip as wet snowy weather lingered through the spring.
Slushy conditions pummeled April, high winds crept into May and the sun stayed in hiding. Luckily, winds died down and as the spring lobster fishery began the sun's rays eventually lit up the province — Islanders and visitors rushed out to capture it all.
Here are some of your photos recapping spring on P.E.I.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.