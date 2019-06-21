Skip to Main Content
Your P.E.I.: Magical views recap spring

What started as a snowy, slushy spring wound up being a pretty picturesque — here are some of your photos recapping spring on P.E.I.

Here are some of your best photos of the season

Cody MacKay · CBC News ·
Darlene Morrissey's picture from Tignish shows the beautiful shore and the remnants of a snowy end to winter. (Submitted by Darlene Morrissey)

They say April showers bring May flowers, but winter had a much different plan for P.E.I.

For a while, it seemed like P.E.I. couldn't escape winter's frigid grip as wet snowy weather lingered through the spring.

Slushy conditions pummeled April, high winds crept into May and the sun stayed in hiding. Luckily, winds died down and as the spring lobster fishery began the sun's rays eventually lit up the province — Islanders and visitors rushed out to capture it all.

Here are some of your photos recapping spring on P.E.I.

Don't forget, it looked like this in mid-April. (Tom Steepe/CBC)
Some colourful spring snaps are so nice you'd think they were paintings. (Submitted by Rhonda Gallant)
Sniffing the flowers is a favourite for Tillie. (Submitted by Marlana Oliver)
Springtime from way up high. (Submitted by Doug MacDonald)
Foxes were everywhere across the Island this spring. (Submitted by Alec McGrath)
Prince Edward Island beaches in all their glory. (Submitted by Jane Mckinney)
What's under there? These two really wanted to know. (Submitted by Miranda Curran)
Paddling through P.E.I. waterways is a springtime favourite. (Submitted by Carolyn J Somers)
Catching some rays, at last. (Submitted by Cindy Ross-MacLean)
Nothing says spring on P.E.I. like the lobster fishery. (Submitted by Stephen Bernard)
The tulips in Dromore are a must-see. (Submitted by Raeanne Buckland)
Winter can be grey, but a P.E.I. spring is all colours of the rainbow. (Submitted by Rachelle Gallant)

