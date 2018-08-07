Mobile classroom coming to crowded Charlottetown school

The province has issued a request for proposals to relocate a mobile classroom to Spring Park School in Charlottetown.

It's a move that some parents had resisted, fearing the crowded school would only grow bigger.

According to the request for proposals, posted online Thursday by the Department of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy, an existing mobile classroom in eastern P.E.I. is to be moved to Charlottetown.

The mobile is to be removed from its current location from the former École-la-Belle-Cloche in Fortune Bridge, P.E.I. prior to August 28. The province wants the successful bidder to have the mobile on-site at Spring Park School, with utilities hooked up and renovations complete by Sept. 21.

The mobile classroom at Spring Park School will be temporary, according to a written statement sent to CBC News by the province.

"It won't be used as a traditional full-time classroom, but it will be more of a breakout space to accommodate students working in small groups as needed," said the email from the Department of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy. "This will be a short-term arrangement and it will likely be there for perhaps one school year."

Education officials consulted staff and parents prior to making the decision, according to the email.

The school's population has been growing quickly, despite rezoning in recent years. Enrolment stood at 550 students when classes ended in June. Its functional capacity is 576.

The request for proposals does not include an expected cost of the project. Bids close Aug. 16.

