Spring lobster season on P.E.I. further delayed because of high winds

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans has decided to further delay the opening of P.E.I.'s spring lobster season because of high winds.

A conference call Monday morning between DFO and representatives of the lobster fishery on P.E.I. determined conditions weren't good enough to open the season on Tuesday.

Another conference call has been scheduled for Tuesday morning to consult with industry representatives on whether it would be safe to open lobster season on Wednesday.

Setting day was originally scheduled for Monday, but DFO delayed the opening due to high winds.

'Nothing you can do about it'

"There's really nothing you can do about it. It's the weather that seems to be getting worse every year," said Dalis Peters who has been fishing lobster for 47 years.

There is a hope the season could be extended if a number of days are lost at the beginning, said Ian MacPherson, executive director of the P.E.I. Fishermen's Association.

About 1,100 fishermen take part in the spring fishery. The spring season is in lobster fishing areas 24 and 26A, which run from North Cape, along the North Shore and into the Northumberland Strait to Victoria.

"It's just Mother Nature, I would rather be in shore than out there. Setting day is stressful enough, without being rough," Peters said.

"I would rather be safe than out there taking chances."

