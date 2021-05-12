P.E.I. spring lobster season being extended until July 3

P.E.I. fishermen taking part in the spring lobster season will get a few extra days to keep working in July.

The season will end on July 3 in LFAs 24, 26A and 26B.

The season generally starts May 1 and ends June 30, but the start of the season was delayed four days this year by poor weather.

The industry requested the extension to make up for the lost days early in the season, and that request was granted by Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

