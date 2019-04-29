P.E.I. lobster season to start Friday

After multiple delays, it looks as though P.E.I.'s spring lobster season may finally go ahead on Friday.

"The decision has been made to start the spring lobster season on Friday, May 3, at 6 a.m.," said Ian MacPherson, executive director of P.E.I. Fishermen's Association.

Setting day was originally scheduled for Monday, April 29, but the Department of Fisheries and Oceans delayed the opening due to high winds. Weather and winds continued to be problematic throughout the week, which led to delay after delay.

"Safety has to be paramount," MacPherson said. "I can tell everyone that these decisions aren't arrived at hastily and they aren't arrived at lightly."

Early talks about extending season

If everything goes according to plan, traps will be in the water Friday and the first haul of lobster will be in Saturday.

"I think now the uncertainty has been lifted and … people will do the preparation that they were going to do on Monday to get out safely on Friday morning," MacPherson said.

Because it "doesn't happen that often" to have a delays like this, there's been early talks with DFO about extending the season at the end to make up for the days lost so far, he said.

"We'll try to work out something that works out for both sides of the industry."

