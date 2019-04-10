Fire hydrant flushing could affect Charlottetown water pressure
Program ensures hydrants are ready for emergencies
Charlottetown homeowners could experience discoloured water or a temporary drop in water pressure as crews flush the city's fire hydrants over the next four to six weeks, the city said in a written news release.
Crews flush hydrants to ensure adequate water flow will be available if the need for firefighting arises.
"The biannual flushing is an important program to maintain our water supply system," said Deputy Mayor Jason Coady, who also chairs the city's water and sewer utility.
"The flushing not only ensures that all our hydrants are working to standard, but also helps to maintain water supply lines."
'Maintenance program is so critical'
Hydrants will be operated at full capacity for about three to five minutes each, until the water runs clear, the release said.
Officials said water will be released from the hydrants at a high speed and force to flush sediment from the pipes, and can't be recaptured for recycling.
The program is considered necessary preventative maintenance to ensure water quality and improve public safety, the city said.
"Our protective and emergency service teams depend on these hydrants to keep the community safe, which is why this maintenance program is so critical. We appreciate the public's co-operation as we complete this process," Coady said.
Coady said the city plans to begin the flushing April 15. The city is asking residents to avoid the hydrants while they are being flushed
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.