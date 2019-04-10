Fire hydrant flushing could affect Charlottetown water pressure

Charlottetown homeowners could experience discoloured water or a temporary drop in water pressure as crews flush the city's fire hydrants over the next four to six weeks, the city said in a written news release.

Crews flush hydrants to ensure adequate water flow will be available if the need for firefighting arises.

"The biannual flushing is an important program to maintain our water supply system," said Deputy Mayor Jason Coady, who also chairs the city's water and sewer utility.

"The flushing not only ensures that all our hydrants are working to standard, but also helps to maintain water supply lines."

'Maintenance program is so critical'

Hydrants will be operated at full capacity for about three to five minutes each, until the water runs clear, the release said.

Flushing the water system by opening up hydrants allows the city to remove mineral build-up and sediment from water mains. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

Officials said water will be released from the hydrants at a high speed and force to flush sediment from the pipes, and can't be recaptured for recycling.

The program is considered necessary preventative maintenance to ensure water quality and improve public safety, the city said.

Residents could experience low water pressure while fire hydrants are being flushed. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"Our protective and emergency service teams depend on these hydrants to keep the community safe, which is why this maintenance program is so critical. We appreciate the public's co-operation as we complete this process," Coady said.

Coady said the city plans to begin the flushing April 15. The city is asking residents to avoid the hydrants while they are being flushed

