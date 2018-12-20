Lots of snow means lots of sales for P.E.I. sports stores

The early snowfall this year has been good for some P.E.I. sporting goods stores as customers have eagerly snapped up skis, snowboards and snowshoes.

Wes Slauenwhite, general manager at Sporting Intentions in Charlottetown, says the early snow is welcome after a few years without much of the white stuff.

"This early start this year has been just unbelievable for us."

Slauenwhite estimates sales are up 30 or 40 per cent so far, and said the store has already had to restock its winter sports gear.

"We can usually have product in two or three days but this year the sizes are thinning out quickly," he said.

Slauenwhite says he's had to restock his winter inventory once already this season. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Outer Limit Sports in Charlottetown says it has also had a busy season so far, and has had to restock most winter items in store.

Not only are customers buying new products, they are dropping off their skis and other equipment to be serviced before they head out to the slopes.

Slauenwhite said people are coming into the store talking about how many kilometres they've skied already this year.

"You forget over the course of the summer how much fun it is to put your skis on and go or your snowshoes on and go, and people just don't get that experience in November typically."

