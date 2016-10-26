Sport P.E.I., health officials to discuss return of indoor fall sports

Sport P.E.I. will be meeting with the Chief Public Health Office next week to discuss how indoor sports can proceed safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gemma Koughan, executive director of Sport P.E.I., says Island athletes have been fortunate to be able to play some outdoor sports this summer, but new questions will arise as those sports move indoors in the fall and winter.

She said the most important part is recognizing the value of sport in the communities, not just for the participants, but for spectators as well.

"That goes to grandma and grandpa who want to go watch their grandson or granddaughter participate in something and you know when they're outdoors we can space people out a little bit more … indoors might be a little bit more of a challenge."

From a mental, physical, social aspect it's just so important to have those opportunities — Gemma Koughan, Sport P.E.I.

She said the different sports leagues have gone well under the circumstances, and high-performance athletes have been able to train.

"From a mental, physical, social aspect it's just so important to have those opportunities.… That's why we're so grateful."

The pandemic has meant that some athletes who would normally be away playing their respective sports — such as wrestler Hannah Taylor and baseball player Cole MacLaren — have remained on P.E.I.

"When they come home it's great to have them talking to other athletes and coaches about what they're dealing with and topic areas that are of interest to them," Koughan said.

"Whether it's team leadership or their training, maybe it's rest and recovery, so we had our athletes plus some experts in the field kind of work together in presentations."

UPEI and Holland College have postponed their athletics due to COVID-19. Koughan said those sports leagues involve provinces and they have to make their decisions as a collective group, whereas Sport P.E.I.'s members are contained within the Island.

More from CBC P.E.I.