$5M sports dome opens in Summerside
'Once you come into the dome, your ears will pop'
A new $5-million indoor sports dome in Summerside, P.E.I., was officially opened by city officials Thursday morning.
The Dome, a 65,000-square-foot indoor turf field, was built for the 2023 Canada Winter Games.
It's the first building of its kind on the Island, with warm air pumped in to keep the roof inflated.
"Once you come into the Dome, your ears will pop. It's very subtle. It's almost like getting on and off an airplane," said operations Manager Ryan Steele.
The Dome will operate year-round for minor sport groups, private bookings and general community usage.
"I think this facility is a game-changer for not just Summerside but the province and Atlantic Canada," Steele said.
"This is a space [where] we have options to host many different events that we wouldn't be able to host before."
The facility is hosting a free open house from 4 to 7 p.m. on March 4.
With files from Brian Higgins
