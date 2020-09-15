Halifax Wanderers through to CPL final thanks to Calgary loss

The Halifax Wanderers have made it to Saturday's Canadian Premier League final in Charlottetown, thanks to a loss suffered Tuesday by the Calgary team.

Cavalry FC lost 1-0 to Forge, based in Hamilton, Ont.

Hamilton's one goal came from Molham Babouli at the 27-minute mark.

Halifax is set to play already-eliminated Pacific FC, from B.C.'s Greater Victoria area, on Tuesday night.

Cavalry would have clinched a berth in the 2020 CPL Finals with a win, according to the league's site. Even a draw would have meant elimination.

The Island Games champion collects the North Star Shield, advances to the 2020 Canadian Championship final and earn a berth in the 2021 CONCACAF League.

Home field advantage?

Earlier Tuesday, Halifax players Ibra Sanoh and Chrisnovic N'sa told CBC News that playing on Prince Edward Island has been like having a home advantage.

They said Islanders seem to have adopted Halifax as their team because of the Maritime connection.

The Canadian Premier League's season was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but resumed in Charlottetown this summer with players and staff from all eight teams isolating at the Delta Hotel.