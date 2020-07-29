Charlottetown hoping for good news from Canadian Premier League today

The Canadian Premier League will announce plans for the resumption of a coronavirus-shortened season this afternoon, with Charlottetown perceived as a front-runner location.

League commissioner David Clanachan will be making an online announcement at 2 p.m. AT.

Back in April, Clanachan said the soccer start-up should survive the pandemic thanks to commitments by the teams' owners, with wages for players temporarily reduced.

Prince Edward Island's capital city was one of two possible locations for the shortened season, along with Vancouver Island.

"Charlottetown is open for business," Mayor Philip Brown said in a statement in early June. "I'm excited to be able to extend an invitation to the Canadian Premier League and its eight member teams to play their modified single-city season in the birthplace of Confederation — it doesn't get any more Canadian than right here in Charlottetown."

It remains to be seen what precautions the league would put in place to ensure that players and staff are free of COVID-19 or cannot spread the disease when they travel to, and play in, the host province.

Prince Edward Island has confirmed 36 cases of the disease since the pandemic started, and all of those people have since recovered.

The eight teams in the league are the HFX Wanderers FC (Halifax), Atlético Ottawa, York9 FC (York Region, near Toronto), Forge FC (Hamilton), Valour FC (Winnipeg), FC Edmonton, Cavalry FC (Calgary) and Pacific FC (Greater Victoria).

