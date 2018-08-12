Youth hockey camp a better tribute to Gerard Gallant than a statue: Your Comments

If there is to be a tribute to Gerard Gallant in Summerside, P.E.I., some say a statue may not be the best way to do it.

Last week, Summerside Coun. Gordie Whitlock proposed a bronze statue for the Vegas Golden Knights head coach after Gallant led the expansion team to the Stanley Cup final and was named the NHL's coach of the year.

However, many readers weighed in on CBC Prince Edward Island's Facebook page in response to Friday's story with much different suggestions to honour the renowned coach.

(Please note that usernames are not necessarily the names of commenters. Some comments have been altered to correct spelling and to conform to CBC style.)

'Start a legacy'

"A hockey camp … for underprivileged kids would be a better idea cause then it gives to the community and it keeps his name alive​," said Jason Walfield​.

A camp for kids seemed to be one of the most popular suggestions as an alternative to a proposed statue for the City of Summerside.

Hockey coach Gerard Gallant is shown signing autographs in this photo. A statue of of Gallant proposed by a Summerside councillor did not meet with a lot of favour among commenters. (John Robertson/CBC)

Several others suggested renaming a street for Gallant.

"A statue is simply silly ... a hockey camp or street name is far more appropriate," said Ian Carter.

"I'd go for a hockey camp that all kids could attend. I think that would go well and last a long time," said Rose Arsenault. "And have Gerard come in at least once each camp! The kids would have so much respect and enjoy the game."

'Give back to the youth of the city'

Toby MacDonald said the city should "start a legacy" for Gallant, backing the idea of a hockey camp that many Island kids could participate in.

"Name a hockey camp after him and allow kids who usually can't afford such a thing to them for free," he said. "He may even come and do a day at the camp. Give back to the youth of the city."​

Sheila Darlene Wilson said "I would say [Gallant] would like to see a hockey camp for kids in his honour better than anything."

More P.E.I. news