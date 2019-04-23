Sport organizations will need to be creative as play resumes

Sport league leaders on P.E.I. held a virtual conference with the chief public health office this week to discuss how and when they might be able to get back to playing as restrictions ease in the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were more than 70 people on the conference call, said Gemma Koughan, executive director of Sport P.E.I.

"The most important part of this whole exercise is ensuring the safety of all the participants," said Koughan.

"They're all trying to figure out how they can work within those parameters safely but still offer sport."

There were many general questions, such as how many people can gather where, along with questions particular to individual sports, she said.

Play may look different to start, she said, with more drills and skills training that would allow for physical distancing.

"It's going to be very much a work in progress, and I think the sport organizations will really need to look at being creative," she said.

"A lot of kids are looking to participate. It's good for their health, good for their physical health, social health, mental health, so if we can find those opportunities for them we want to make that happen."

Much like businesses, which are developing return to work plans, Koughan said sport organizations are developing return to play plans, and this virtual conference was an important step in that process.

