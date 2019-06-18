Excitement and planning for sports groups as P.E.I. eases restrictions

It was the news a lot of P.E.I. sports fans and participants have been waiting for.

In a COVID-19 pandemic briefing Tuesday, the province announced that it would begin to ease public health restrictions on sporting events in the province as of Feb. 17.

On that day, 50 participants can play in a sport and venues can accommodate 50 per cent of their capacity again. Teams can return to competitive play.

"We've all been hoping and waiting for that kind of announcement," said Gemma Koughan, executive director of Sport P.E.I.

"Now, we are starting to see some movement in terms of getting back to games and that's wonderful news."

The details need to be worked out, Koughan said, but ultimately these rule changes mean the difference between just practising, and playing actual games.

"League play, for instance, for some of our sports will be able to happen," she said.

Gemma Koughan, executive director of Sport P.E.I., says the easing of restrictions is wonderful news for sports in the province. (Parasport and Recreation PEI)

People who travel off-Island can also return without self isolation, which means teams will be able to travel unencumbered.

"That four-day isolation is now going to be removed, so when you have a smaller sport that doesn't have the ability to compete among itself [on the Island], competing among the other Maritime provinces is key. So that's going to open some doors for them as well," she said.

Koughan said some sports may look at extending the season to make up for lost time, but it will depend on individual groups.

Masks still required at times

Some things are not changing right away for those participating in sports.

"Masking is still required in terms of the dressing rooms and other public places," Koughan said.

The first step of the provincial plan allows for venues to operate with half capacity. In the second step, which is tentatively set for March 17, that number will go up to 75 per cent.

"But the most important part is the participants that are playing, and we can build on the spectators from there," she said.

"The capacity, now, will allow parents to come in and watch their kids in a bit of practice or a game, and that's quite helpful."

She said she has her fingers crossed for summer sport to be just about normal.