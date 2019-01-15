Olympian, Paralympians among Sport P.E.I. award nominees

Sport P.E.I. announced its nominees for awards recognizing the Island's finest amateur sporting accomplishments from 2018 on Tuesday.

The 3 Points Aviation Senior Male Athletes of the Year nominees are

Mark Arendz: the biathlete and cross-country skier brought home six medals from the Paralympics in Pyeongchang and carried the Canadian flag at the closing ceremonies.

Billy Bridges: the sledge hockey player and 5-time Paralympian was part of this year's silver medal team in Pyeongchang.

Brett Gallant: Curling with the Brad Gushue rink, Gallant won his second Brier in a row in March.

The 3 Points Aviation Senior Female Athletes of the Year nominees are

Alysha Corrigan: the rugby player joined Team Canada for a tour of the U.K. this fall and is considered one of Canada's young players to watch.

Veronica Keefe: The wrestler earned a top 5 world ranking in the spring and has her eyes set on the 2020 Olympics.

Heather Moyse: The bobsledder competed in her fourth Olympics.

An awards banquet on Feb. 26 will announce the winners in these categories, along with junior athlete awards and intercollegiate awards.

Some winners were already announced, including P.E.I. Mutual Insurance Coach of the Year. Peter Gallant won for his work with the South Korean Olympic women's curling team. It was his second win in a row.

The banquet will be MCed by the CBC's Matt Rainnie and Jo-Ann Holden.

