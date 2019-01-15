Skip to Main Content
Olympian, Paralympians among Sport P.E.I. award nominees
New

Olympian, Paralympians among Sport P.E.I. award nominees

Sport P.E.I. announced its nominees for awards recognizing the Island’s finest amateur sporting accomplishments from 2018 on Tuesday.

The awards banquet is Feb. 26

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
Peter Gallant is coach of the year again for his work with the South Korean Olympic women's curling team. (Submitted by Peter Gallant)

Sport P.E.I. announced its nominees for awards recognizing the Island's finest amateur sporting accomplishments from 2018 on Tuesday.

The 3 Points Aviation Senior Male Athletes of the Year nominees are

The 3 Points Aviation Senior Female Athletes of the Year nominees are

An awards banquet on Feb. 26 will announce the winners in these categories, along with junior athlete awards and intercollegiate awards.

Some winners were already announced, including P.E.I. Mutual Insurance Coach of the Year. Peter Gallant won for his work with the South Korean Olympic women's curling team. It was his second win in a row.

The banquet will be MCed by the CBC's Matt Rainnie and Jo-Ann Holden.

More P.E.I. news

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories