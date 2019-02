P.E.I. para nordic athlete Mark Arendz was kept busy climbing up to the stage Tuesday night at the Sport P.E.I. banquet.

Arendz won senior male athlete of the year, the Lieutenant-Governor's Award for athlete of the year, and shared the Bill Halpenny Award for outstanding international achievement with para hockey player Billy Bridges.

"It's a huge honour. I think the level of sport in P.E.I. is just growing every year," said Arendz.

"I'm amongst world champions now and that's the level you have to be, almost, in order to be a nominee of Sport P.E.I."

Arendz came to international prominence in 2018 with six medals at the Paralympics, the most ever won by a Canadian in a single games, and was the Canadian flag bearer at the closing ceremonies.

Arendz is having a good 2019 as well, bringing home six medals — four silver and two bronze from the World Para Nordic Skiing Championships in Prince George, B.C., earlier this month.

Mark Arendz received the Lieutenant-Governor's Award for athlete of the year. (Matt Rainnie/CBC)

Arendz said he hopes his example will inspire others.

"If you put the work into it and you're making sure that every detail is correct, as you train, as you do whatever it is you want to perfect in life, that's what it is to be successful," he said.

"I hope I can share that message, that anything is possible if you want to do it. I hope that I'm an example of that to others."

It will only be a short break on the Island for Arendz. He will be off to Japan for the final World Cup event of the season early in March, and then back in Canada for nationals at the end of the month.

More P.E.I. news