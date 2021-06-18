Spinnakers' Landing expecting a full reopening this summer

With P.E.I. opening to Atlantic Canada at the end of this month and to Canada at the end of July, the Port of Summerside is expecting Spinnakers' Landing's tenants will all be back this year.

During the first pandemic summer of 2020 the tourism attraction was only 40 to 45 per cent occupied.

"There is a lot of optimism around. Of course, our tenants at Spinnakers' Landing had a tough year last year," said Port of Summerside CEO Arnold Croken.

Spinnakers' Landing is a collection of restaurants and shops right on the waterfront, offering a mix of retail from souvenirs to crafts to vintage items, and restaurants from seafood to pub fare to ice cream.

That variety is the key to its success, said Croken.

"The more variety there is, the more attraction it is for people to want to stop and shop," he said.

"Spinnakers' has always been pretty much the centrepiece of the tourism activity in Summerside."

Planning is still underway, but Croken expects entertainers will be back this summer as well.

Tenants will be getting together soon to plan this summer's events and promotions.

