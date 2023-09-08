Seeking the best solution for slowing speeders

Speed bumps, increased patrols, the reconstruction of streets: there's more than one way to convince drivers to slow down.

Island Morning host Laura Chapin talked to officials in P.E.I.'s four largest communities and found they are taking different approaches dealing with speeders. One of the favourite options is speed bumps or humps.

"They are temporary, so they will be taken up before the snow flies," said Stratford Coun. Jody Jackson."That gives us a good chance to see if that actually does meet the intended result in those areas."

Stratford will continue to monitor speed bumps after they are installed to monitor how effective they are, says Coun. Jody Jackson. (Submitted)

While speed bumps are in use in Charlottetown, Summerside, Stratford and Cornwall, how they are deployed differs. Generally, they will only be used on side streets, but Stratford will soon set up three on Rosebank Road, the main entrance into a neighbourhood in the west end of the town, as a pilot project

"We've heard from residents in that area for a number of years that speed is seen as an issue," said Jackson.

"It is really a test. The speed bumps are not down yet. What we're trying to gain from that pilot is to see if our new approach is indeed going to meet the expected results."

Trouble with bumps

Charlottetown and Stratford have very specific standards for the placement of speed bumps.

In Charlottetown, 75 per cent of residents on a street must be in favour of a speed hump. In Cornwall, 66 per cent have to agree, through a town survey.

Doug Longmoore, Cornwall's manager of infrastructure, said it's a way for residents to know that a speed hump could be installed on their street, and let them weigh in.

No one in Charlottetown or Cornwall was available for an interview, but communications staff with Charlottetown noted the city is currently involved in a court case over speed bumps. A scooter rider is alleged a speed bump caused an accident.

Cyclists have also complained about the bumps.

Charlottetown has tried more drastic measures, building a chicane or S-curve into Harley Street to discourage speeders.

Summerside CAO Gordon MacFarlane said the city has found speed bumps can create new problems and complaints, and they don't always work.

"Often, not always, but often, the data will show that the speed hump, yes, certainly slows the traffic down for about the 20 metres directly in front and after the hump," said MacFarlane.

Summerside is limiting the use of speed bumps, says CAO Gordon MacFarlane. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

"But often the speed data actually increases after the hump, because people have slowed down and there's kind of a jack rabbit start as they speed up again."

Residents near the bumps often complain about the noise of vehicles hitting it as well, he said.

The city has just four sets of temporary speed bumps, but it is having success with other measures, including the creation of a new police traffic unit earlier this year.

"I think it's worked on a number of levels," said MacFarlane.

"If you're driving around Summerside you will see the traffic unit having more cars pulled over. And sometimes other traffic, seeing the lights flashing and somebody pulled over, certainly acts as a deterrent."

The number of tickets being written is up, said MacFarlane, but more importantly the number of complaints about speeding drivers is down.

Between January and the end of July, tickets are up more than 70 per cent, with almost 1,000 tickets issued. Warnings have seen a five-fold increase, with officers cautioning 500 drivers in Summerside.