Man fined after driving 190 km/h on Cornwall bypass, RCMP say

A 21-year-old Charlottetown man had his vehicle impounded after RCMP clocked him going more than 100 km/h over the speed limit early Tuesday morning.

The man and his female passenger were pulled over on the new Cornwall bypass at about 1:20 a.m.

RCMP said the man was driving between 190 and 199 km/h. As a result, the man's car was impounded for 24 hours and he was fined $1,050.

"There is no excuse for blatantly disregarding speed limits," RCMP said in a news release.

"The posted limits are set and enforced to keep our streets, roads and highways as safe as possible for all to use. Speeding at any rate places yourself, your passengers, other motorists and pedestrians at an unnecessary risk."

