P.E.I. parties come together for new species at risk act

The three parties in the P.E.I. Legislature have agreed to co-sponsor a bill for endangered plants and animals, following a federal report on protecting species at risk on private land.

The provinces are responsible for protecting listed species on all non-federal land, which is particularly significant for P.E.I., given that 90 per cent of land in the province is privately owned.

Megan Harris, executive director of the Island Nature Trust, said a bill written especially for species at risk would be an improvement over the current situation.

"There are other provinces, like P.E.I., that use other legislation, like a wildlife act, to try to work with protection of species at risk," said Harris.

"It's not as easy, it's not as enforceable."

'Requires a balanced approach'

Garry Gregory, a wildlife biologist with P.E.I.'s Department of Environment, said it is important not to simply write legislation and consider the work done.

Brown bat populations have crashed on the Island since the appearance of white-nose syndrome. (Jordie Segers)

"Legislative tools, on their own, have a history of not being completely successful in recovering species," said Gregory.

"It really requires a balanced approach between legislation and also having a very, very good relationship with private landowners."

The report prompted provincial Environment Minister Brad Trivers to revisit a draft of a Green species at risk private member's bill that was discussed but never tabled in 2016. It would allow for species-specific conservation plans to be drawn up.

Trivers, Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker and Liberal House leader Sonny Gallant have agreed to co-sponsor this legislation. It will be discussed further in the fall sitting of the legislature.

Piper plovers have been a long-term protection project. (Submitted by Janette Gallant/Parks Canada)

