New specialty liquor store planned for P.E.I.
The P.E.I. government has issued a request for proposals for the construction of a new liquor store in Charlottetown.
Hope to have store open this winter
It would be located in Founders Food Hall and Market on the Charlottetown waterfront.
"This will be a specialty store carrying high-end products, Island products and products not carried in our other liquor stores," the government told CBC News in an emailed statement.
The government hopes to have the store open early next year.
The deadline for the RFPs is Friday.
With files from Angela Walker
