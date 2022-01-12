Special weather statement forecasts another winter storm for P.E.I.

Expect another workout for your snow-shovelling muscles this weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement ahead of a winter storm expected to hit P.E.I. on Friday.

The forecast is calling for 25 to 35 centimetres of snow, with the storm arriving on Friday and continuing through the night.

Kings County could see some freezing in rain the mix, said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

"That rain/snow line looks like it's going to cut part of Kings County and that's when we could have quite the mess."

CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland notes the amount of snow is still difficult to predict, and very much dependent on the track the storm takes.

As with last week's storm, high winds and storm surges are expected. Wind gusts up to 100 km/h could continue into Saturday. The North Shore will be vulnerable to storm surges Saturday with the high tides in the early afternoon.

There will be a little bit of snowfall in advance of that storm. Expect two to four centimetres Wednesday and the same again overnight.

But Islanders will get some relief from the extreme cold. Temperatures Wednesday were starting around -20 C, but are forecast to rise to about -3 C. They will stay in that range until Friday, when they will drop back down into the minus double digits overnight.