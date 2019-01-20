Special weather statement forecasts major winter storm

Keep the winter shovels handy and stock up on the storm chips, P.E.I.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement in expectation of the season's first major winter storm, with significant snow and wind likely.

"It looks like a system that wasn't going to be bringing us a whole lot in the way of precipitation does have the potential of bringing us big snow Friday into Saturday," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

Environment Canada says it is still too early to talk about snowfall amounts in the storm, as slight deviations in its track could make a big difference.

Big temperature swings

Simpkin warned there is weather to worry about even before the storm comes Friday.

Wednesday is starting cold, around -6 C, but it will rapidly warm as a low-pressure system moves across the Island. The temperature could rise as high as 7 C in the afternoon. That system will also bring strong winds and rain.

If showers are falling as the temperature rises above freezing, that rain could freeze on ground still cold from the overnight lows, said Simpkin. She cautioned Islanders to be wary of potentially slippery conditions around midday.

Rain is expected to continue into Thursday morning before temperatures fall again in advance of the coming storm Friday.