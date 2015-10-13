Special weather statement issued for P.E.I.

Make sure your sump pump is working and your umbrella is handy — Islanders should expect as much as 25 millimetres of rain in a storm Wednesday, says Environment Canada.

The weather service has issued a special weather statement for all three counties in Prince Edward Island, indicating an intensifying low pressure system off North Carolina will move into the Maritimes overnight Tuesday.

"The messy weather arrives Wednesday morning as rain mixing with wet snow, with some slushy accumulation of wet snow possible up west before switching to rain," said CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.

A SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT is in effect for Wednesday. After a sunny and mild Tuesday an approaching storm system will see a rain/snow mix arrive Wednesday morning before switching to rain. Rainfall totals could top 30 mm in addition to strong southeast winds from 50-90 km/h. <a href="https://t.co/Mnye5abVPe">pic.twitter.com/Mnye5abVPe</a> —@JayScotland

Scotland's forecast calls for rainfall amounts topping 30 millimetres in some areas which may result in local flooding.

"Water pooling and ponding on roads is also a concern for Wednesday," he added.

The high amounts "could lead to ponding and a risk of localized flooding," especially since the ground is still partially frozen in some spots, the statement said.

Environment Canada is also forecasting strong and gusty southeasterly winds from 50-90 km/h, shifting to strong northwesterly winds Wednesday night.

Scotland cautions that there is still some uncertainty with this storm's track and the potential impact could change significantly with even a slight deviation in its projected path.

More P.E.I. news