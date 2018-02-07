Ferry crossings cancelled because of windy Thursday forecast

Stormy weather predicted Thursday has already affected transportation to and from P.E.I. — Northumberland Ferries has cancelled crossings Thursday between Wood Islands and Nova Scotia at 6:30 and 8 a.m., with further announcements to come.

A special weather statement is still in place for P.E.I. with a storm forecast to move in from the west.

"We've got a big storm on the way," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

"I wouldn't rule out an isolated thundershower."

Thundershower or not, Islanders can expect a lot of wind and rain with the storm. The wind will start in the morning and grow stronger as the day goes on, with gusts to 90 km/h. The rain will start midday with 15 to 25 millimetres expected, and even more in the case of thundershowers.

The rain is forecast to continue into Friday. (Sara Fraser/CBC)

Officials at Confederation Bridge warn traffic restrictions are possible as early as 8 a.m. and continuing through to 8 p.m.

Environment Canada says high water levels and rough surf are possible along the North Shore.

The rain will taper to showers overnight Thursday, with the winds easing, but a further five to 15 millimetres of rain are forecast for Friday.

