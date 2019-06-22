Wind could restrict Confederation Bridge traffic Thursday
'Big storm on the way'
A special weather statement is still in place for P.E.I. with a storm forecast to move in from the west Thursday.
"We've got a big storm on the way," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.
"I wouldn't rule out an isolated thundershower."
Thundershower or not, Islanders can expect a lot of wind and rain with the storm. The wind will start in the morning and grow stronger as the day goes on, with gusts to 90 km/h. The rain will start midday with 15 to 25 millimetres expected, and even more in the case of thundershowers.
Officials at Confederation Bridge warn traffic restrictions are possible as early as 8 a.m. and continuing through to 8 p.m.
Environment Canada says high water levels and rough surf are possible along the North Shore.
The rain will taper to showers overnight Thursday, with the winds easing, but a further five to 15 millimetres of rain are forecast for Friday.
