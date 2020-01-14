Special weather statement issued for Thursday storm
A little snow coming Tuesday and Wednesday as well
P.E.I. can expect high winds and a lot of snow Thursday.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement in advance of the coming storm.
CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said Islanders can expect a couple of sprinklings of snow in advance of that storm. Some places could get a couple of centimetres Tuesday morning, and a further two to five on Wednesday.
"Thursday is a different scenario. We've got a strong area of low pressure that will push its way in," said Simpkin.
She said she is expecting 10 to 20 centimetres of snow for most of the Island, but some forecasting models are showing 20-40 centimetres for Kings County.
"There's a lot of variability on how much snow we're going to get on Thursday," said Simpkin.
"What I can tell you is expect a high wind Thursday evening into Friday and a lot of snow."
The winds could lead to storm surges along the North Shore, especially in eastern areas.
With files from Island Morning
