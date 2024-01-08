Special weather statement forecasts strong winds, snow Wednesday

A developing storm is likely to hit the Maritimes on Wednesday, bringing strong winds, heavy rain, and some snow to P.E.I.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on the storm Monday morning.

"It's just going to be a Wednesday mess," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

"It does look like we're going to see significant snow before it does make that transition over to ice pellets and freezing rain and then followed by rain."

Simpkin expects on P.E.I. the precipitation to begin as snow Wednesday afternoon with the change to rain coming in the evening.

With rain following the snow, cleaning up afterwards will likely be that much more difficult.

It is still too early to forecast rain and snow amounts, and the forecast could change as the storm gets closer, Simpkin said.