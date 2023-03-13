Special weather statement issued for mid-week snowfall

Prince Edward Islanders can expect some snow this week, but it is not yet clear how much.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement related to a winter storm that is expected to bring snow starting Tuesday evening.

The current forecast is for anywhere between 10 and 25 centimetres.

While P.E.I. can expect sunshine Monday and Tuesday, the weather will be unsettled through the latter part of the week, said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

"For Prince Edward Island, on the backside of this system, when everybody else to the west will be clearing out, I do think we're going to get more snow," she said.

Simpkin does not think there will be a lot of snow in the first run on Wednesday, perhaps five to eight centimetres, but she expects to see more snow on Thursday. The snow on Thursday will be light but persistent, with another five to 10 centimetres falling.

The long range forecast also holds snow for Friday.