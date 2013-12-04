Special weather statement issued for P.E.I. snowfall Thursday night

Prince Edward Islanders should prepare for a significant amount of snow overnight Thursday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement.

The snow is expected to begin falling Thursday evening. Through the evening and overnight driving conditions will deteriorate, the special weather statement says. The overnight low will be -4 C.

About 15 centimetres of snow is expected.

While snowfall is forecast to continue Friday and into Friday night, storm conditions are expected to ease in the morning.