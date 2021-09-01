Rainfall warning issued for Prince, Queens Counties for Thursday

Prince Edward Islanders should prepare for a lot of rain to end the week, as the remnants of Hurricane Ida approach the Maritimes.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Prince and Queens Counties. The warning says those counties can expect 40 to 60 mm of rain, with up to 80 mm possible in "localized downpours."

The rain is forecast to start Thursday morning and continue into Friday morning.

"The rain is then expected to taper to showers persisting through the day Friday. There is still uncertainty in the track of this system, with highest amounts currently expected for Prince County," the rainfall warning said.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible."

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for Prince and Queens Counties, and a special weather statement for Kings County. (CBC)

Kings County in eastern P.E.I. remains under a special weather statement. That means rainfall of 20 to 40 mm, with some areas possibly receiving as much as 50 mm.

"Expect fairly strong winds with 40 to 70 km/h gusts possible late Thursday and again on Friday," says CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland. More exposed coastal areas may even see gusts top 80 km/h, he added.

"While this storm has greatly weakened and is no longer a tropical system, this much rain in a short amount of time may result in some local flooding (basements and low-lying areas)," he said.

Local power outages are also possible, Scotland said.He suggests making sure downspouts and storm drains are clear, testing your sump pump if you have one and securing loose objects outside your home.