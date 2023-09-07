Special weather statement issued for rainstorm conditions on P.E.I. Saturday night

Saturday may be a night for settling in at home with a game or a movie rather than going out, as a weather system brings high winds and heavy rain to P.E.I.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement in connection with a low-pressure system on its way to the Island this weekend. CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland said P.E.I. will start to feel the impact during the day Saturday.

"Saturday will be windy, with peak gusts in the 60-90 km/h range possible late Saturday," said Scotland.

"This combo of heavy rain and gusty wind may result in local flooding and some outages are possible as well."

There will be showers during the day Saturday as well, but the heavy rain will start in the early evening, with 40 to 60 millimetres expected overnight. More rain is expected to fall in western parts of the province than in the east.

Temperatures will start well above normal on Saturday, with a high of 14 C, but they will fall below seasonal levels Sunday.

With the storm clearing and a mix of sun and cloud expected on Sunday, the forecast high will be 2 C.