Heavy rain expected across P.E.I. starting Friday night

P.E.I. residents should expect some heavy rainfall across the Island this weekend.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for all of P.E.I. Thursday afternoon. The federal agency expects periods of heavy rain starting around midnight on Friday into Saturday morning.

Rainfall totals could reach or exceed 50 millimetres by Sunday, with significantly higher amount in some places on the Island, the statement said.

"Rainfall amounts could exceed 25 millimetres per hour locally," it said. "Heavy downpours can cause flash flooding and pooling of water. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible."

Environment Canada warns the weather could cause hazardous road conditions during the weekend.