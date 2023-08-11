Special weather statement issued over rain forecast

The possibility of heavy rain showers in thunderstorms Friday on P.E.I. has prompted a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

Friday started out drizzly on the Island, but there is much more rain in the forecast.

While the expectation is 15 to 25 millimetres of rain, CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin says that could rise to as much at 50 millimetres in areas where heavy showers hit.

Those showers could drop more than 20 mm per hour, which would result in hazardous driving conditions, water pooling on roads, and localized flooding.

The heavy showers are forecast to start around 10 a.m., and continue through to about 9 p.m.

Wind will not be a big factor through the day, but will begin to pick up overnight, with gusts to 50 km/h after midnight.