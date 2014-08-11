Rain forecast prompts special weather statement

Prince Edward Islanders should prepare for a lot of rain to end the week.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement regarding significant rainfall starting Thursday afternoon and continuing into Friday.

"Get ready. A lot of rain heading our way," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkn.

"We're talking about a 24-hour rainfall period, with 40 to 60 millimetres on average."

Some places could potentially see as much as 100 millimetres of rain, Simpkin said.

The storm is a combination of the remains of Hurricane Ida and a non-tropical system that is currently over the northeastern United States. Despite its connection to Ida the wind will not be too strong, at 20 km/h with gusts to 50, but may be enough to be reckoned with.

"I don't know if umbrellas are a good idea. A nice rain jacket with a hood might be a better alternative," said Simpkin.

In advance of the rainstorm Islanders should prepare for the possibility of localized flooding.