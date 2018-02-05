Special weather statement holds big rain for P.E.I.

After a long stretch of fine weather Prince Edward Islanders can expect some rain on Friday, and lots of it.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Friday. Total amounts could top the 50 mm required for a rainfall warning.

"Showers will arrive overnight as the storm system approaches with the heavier rain beginning early Friday morning and continuing through the day," said CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.

"Some localized flooding is possible on Friday, especially for low-lying roadways, and basement flooding should also be a concern for homes with a history of basement leaks."

Thursday will start mostly sunny before clouds begin to roll in after midday. The temperature will climb to 23, for a stretch of 10 days where the temperature reached the 20s.

That run will end with the coming of the rain.

The temperature is forecast to reach only 16 C Friday, which is the first day of summer, and there is nothing over 20 C in the forecast until Wednesday.

More P.E.I. news